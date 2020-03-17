France promises billions as virus crisis sinks economy

The unexpected strain on the public finances means the government will have to tear up its 2020 budget plans and Le Maire said he will produce a new budget bill shortly to reflect fallout from the virus.

He said the updated budget bill will be based on a forecast that the economy will contract 1% this year, though he warned that could very well change in light of the current uncertainty over the outlook. The original 2020 budget was based on expectations for growth of 1.3%.

As a result of the extra spending, lost tax revenue and lack of growth, the public-sector budget deficit was expected to balloon out to 3.9% of GDP, budget minister Gérald Darmanin said in an interview with Les Échos newspaper.

Before the crisis destroyed the government’s original budget plans, the financial shortfall had been expected to be 2.2% this year, which would have been the smallest deficit since 2001.

Counting the cost

The lion’s share of the overall crisis package — €32bn — will come in the form of deferred taxes and payroll charges for companies, and outright cancellation for firms at risk of bankruptcy.

Another €8.2bn has been earmarked to reimburse companies putting workers on reduced working schedules for two months. A €2bn fund is also being set up to make direct cash payments to small firms such as restaurants or in the tourism sector that have had to close.