State laboratory service rapidly scales up Covid-19 testing

The government is rapidly expanding the number of sites that can provide Covid-19 testing, aiming to cover 6,000 patients a day as soon as possible, according to National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) CEO Kamy Chetty.

SA is the worst affected country in sub-Saharan Africa, and has seen its outbreak grow rapidly since the first case was announced by health minister Zweli Mkhize a fortnight ago. The tally of confirmed cases of Covid-19 stood at 150 on Thursday, and the figure is expected to be as high as 200 by Friday, the minister told the SA Medical Association on Thursday night.

Testing is a core aspect of the government’s response to the disease, which has rapidly spread around the world in the three months since it first emerged in China. By Thursday evening SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, had infected more than 227,700 people and killed more than 9,300 in more than 150 countries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.