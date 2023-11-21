Durban port delays cost Transnet R160m in revenue — and counting
Backlog will take more than four months to clear, with 63 vessels waiting to be processed
21 November 2023 - 05:00
It will take four-and-a-half months to clear the backlog at the Durban harbour, where about 63 vessels are still anchored and waiting to be processed. Transnet Port Terminals (TPT), which manages the Durban container terminals, says it has already lost R160m since September and is likely to lose more.
The financial losses are insignificant to Transnet, which makes about R70bn in annual revenue, but the congestion at the ports is seen as a serious challenge that requires urgent attention and oversight from the government because it affects SA’s fiscal position, trade balance and economic growth...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.