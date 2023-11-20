EXCLUSIVE: Transnet Freight Rail to issue tender to buy guns to curb cable theft
TFR intends to procure ammunition, handguns and longer-range weapons for its security staff
20 November 2023 - 05:00
Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) aims to issue a tender by next month for the procurement of ammunition, including handguns and longer range weapons, for its internal security personnel amid growing frustration over the growth of cable theft and vandalism of its infrastructure.
Marius Bennett, GM for safety and security at TFR, says this is aimed at curbing criminality and theft. Security-related incidents have cost the state-owned rail operator R3.7bn in revenue for the 2022/23 financial year. ..
