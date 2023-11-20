Truckers urge rapid change amid Transnet chaos
Road Freight Association wants SA’s rail and port networks to be run by the private sector
20 November 2023 - 05:00
The Road Freight Association (RFA) has called on Transnet to hand over the running of the country’s rail and port networks to the private sector, saying the state transport company’s plan to stop the Richards Bay Transnet Port Terminals from receiving cargo brought in via road is “killing the country”.
“Give the ports and the railways to the private sector,” said RFA CEO Gavin Kelly...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.