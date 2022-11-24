Companies / Transport & Tourism

Tsogo Sun Gaming’s earnings on their way back to prepandemic levels

Income during the entertainment group’s half-year period was hampered by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal and a strike in Mpumalanga

24 November 2022 - 08:27 Nico Gous

The earnings of Tsogo Sun Gaming, which owns casinos including Gold Reef City and Montecasino, is heading back to prepandemic levels, but is not there yet.

The company, with interests in casinos, hotels and gaming, reported on Thursday in its half-year results end-September that its total income jumped 43% to R5.46bn year on year, but remains 8% below prepandemic levels...

