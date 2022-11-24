Tsogo Sun Gaming’s earnings on their way back to prepandemic levels

Brent crude futures dipped 21c to $85.20 a barrel in early trade, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by 16c to $77.78 a barrel
The group believes its core e-commerce businesses have reached the scale needed to become profitable
Former health minister resigned from his post in the wake of the scandal in August 2021
A Brenthurst Foundation survey finds 66% of ANC voters feel SA is going in the wrong direction, and 30% of those polled say unemployment is SA’s biggest problem
Income during the entertainment group’s half-year period was hampered by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal and a strike in Mpumalanga
Business Day TV speaks to chief economist at Nedbank Nicky Weimar
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
The shelling in 2007 killed dozens of civilians
Gavi, the youngest player to represent Spain at a World Cup, and subs round off one-sided encounter
The bizarre, disturbing and funny ‘The Rabbit Hutch’ explores the existence of young people who yearn for a better life in a low-income community in Indiana
The earnings of Tsogo Sun Gaming, which owns casinos including Gold Reef City and Montecasino, is heading back to prepandemic levels, but is not there yet.
The company, with interests in casinos, hotels and gaming, reported on Thursday in its half-year results end-September that its total income jumped 43% to R5.46bn year on year, but remains 8% below prepandemic levels...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Tsogo Sun Gaming’s earnings on their way back to prepandemic levels
Income during the entertainment group’s half-year period was hampered by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal and a strike in Mpumalanga
The earnings of Tsogo Sun Gaming, which owns casinos including Gold Reef City and Montecasino, is heading back to prepandemic levels, but is not there yet.
The company, with interests in casinos, hotels and gaming, reported on Thursday in its half-year results end-September that its total income jumped 43% to R5.46bn year on year, but remains 8% below prepandemic levels...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.