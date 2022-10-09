×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Putting multimillion-rand shine back into Sun City

Sun International is investing R850m in refurbishing existing properties and building new ones at its iconic resort

BL Premium
09 October 2022 - 07:05 Thabiso Mochiko

As Sun International breaks ground on Lefika Villas, its high-end holiday club offering, talks are under way to add another 200-unit property. This is in line with the leisure and hospitality group’s plan to grow the iconic Sun City resort. 

On Thursday the JSE-listed gaming, casino and hotel group unveiled the new R295m Lefika Villas. It adds to its popular holiday club portfolio, Sun Vacation Club, which houses The Reserve, opened in 1996 and which has 234 units targeting the entry-level market. There is also The Aviary, launched in 2004, which has 148 units for mid-level customers. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.