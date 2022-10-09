Satawu says all 21,000 workers will down tools on Monday
Stimulating demand to boost economic growth should be its aim
Sandisiwe Binda is second navigation officer on a fishing vessel, the Ocean Group’s Desert Diamond.
As Sun International breaks ground on Lefika Villas, its high-end holiday club offering, talks are under way to add another 200-unit property. This is in line with the leisure and hospitality group’s plan to grow the iconic Sun City resort.
On Thursday the JSE-listed gaming, casino and hotel group unveiled the new R295m Lefika Villas. It adds to its popular holiday club portfolio, Sun Vacation Club, which houses The Reserve, opened in 1996 and which has 234 units targeting the entry-level market. There is also The Aviary, launched in 2004, which has 148 units for mid-level customers. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Putting multimillion-rand shine back into Sun City
Sun International is investing R850m in refurbishing existing properties and building new ones at its iconic resort
As Sun International breaks ground on Lefika Villas, its high-end holiday club offering, talks are under way to add another 200-unit property. This is in line with the leisure and hospitality group’s plan to grow the iconic Sun City resort.
On Thursday the JSE-listed gaming, casino and hotel group unveiled the new R295m Lefika Villas. It adds to its popular holiday club portfolio, Sun Vacation Club, which houses The Reserve, opened in 1996 and which has 234 units targeting the entry-level market. There is also The Aviary, launched in 2004, which has 148 units for mid-level customers. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.