×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Ease of online bookings critical to revive tourism in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Samantha Williams, commercial director at Profitroom

10 October 2022 - 17:01 Mudiwa Gavaza
Cape Town is one of SA's top destinations for overseas tourists. Picture: IMEISPENCER/123RF
Cape Town is one of SA's top destinations for overseas tourists. Picture: IMEISPENCER/123RF

Online hotel bookings are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Samantha Williams, commercial director at Profitroom.

Profitroom is a hotel and accommodation booking engine (or platform) that can be built into existing websites for hotels and resorts to boost direct bookings and revenue through their own platforms.

The company recently launched in SA and is building up a team of sales and other experts that will help it increase the number of customers on its books.

Listen here: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

The hospitality operator says its goal is to become the largest booking engine in the sub-Saharan hospitality market within the next few years. It now has deals with Sun International, Gooderson Leisure Group and Dreams Hotels & Resorts. 

Williams explains some elements of Profitroom’s model that have helped the platform stand out among online booking competitors such as Airbnb and booking.com.

According to Williams, Sun International has increased direct online revenue by 178% in the 12 months since it started using the Profitroom platform and reduced its reliance on online travel agents by 43%. Similarly, Gooderson Leisure boosted its online revenue by 57% in three months. Other clients include Dreams Hotels & Resorts, and the company is now in negotiations with several other hotel groups.

Topics of discussion include: Profitroom’s business model; elements that have helped the platform stand out among competitors; its strategy in terms of acquiring customers; and some of the results that the company has achieved in the local market. 

KZN business steps in to help avert ‘existential economic crisis’

KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time ...
National
4 days ago

Jetcraft is meeting Africa’s growing need for private aviation

The company’s heritage, expertise and local knowledge, combined with the use of data, means it’s well placed to find the right buyer or seller
Companies
4 days ago

Cathay Pacific pilots quit after years of onerous quarantine demands

At Cathay, pilot attrition has been higher than normal, with permanent pay cuts of as much as 58% playing a big role
Companies
4 days ago

PODCAST | How one of the world’s largest tech companies manages human resources

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Fran Katsoudas, executive vice-president at Cisco
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Private tertiary institutions want to be called ...
Companies
2.
New De Beers CEO is oil and energy man Al Cook
Companies / Mining
3.
Vukile invests R9m to develop emerging retailers ...
Companies / Property
4.
Kumba braces for big hit from Transnet strike
Companies / Mining
5.
Blow to Exxon as Putin orders seizure of oil and ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.