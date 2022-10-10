PODCAST | Ease of online bookings critical to revive tourism in SA

Mild risk aversion prevails as concerns about central banks’ policy-tightening efforts and their impact on the health of the global economy continue
Zuma gets a snapshot of his enemies that he can look at over and over again
The former ANC president, fresh from his controversial medical parole, says outside court he’d ‘like to serve again’
JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon says the US and the global economy could tip into a recession by the middle of next year
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
Notwithstanding inflationary cost pressures, Sappi is expecting another strong performance in the fourth quarter
Investors are dumping UK assets again after Bank of England’s moves to increase emergency backstop measures fail
The Argentinian icon had asked to be withdrawn from first fixture at Benfica
This in addition to a recent IPO valuation as Europe's most valuable brand
Online hotel bookings are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Samantha Williams, commercial director at Profitroom.
Profitroom is a hotel and accommodation booking engine (or platform) that can be built into existing websites for hotels and resorts to boost direct bookings and revenue through their own platforms.
The company recently launched in SA and is building up a team of sales and other experts that will help it increase the number of customers on its books.
Listen here:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
The hospitality operator says its goal is to become the largest booking engine in the sub-Saharan hospitality market within the next few years. It now has deals with Sun International, Gooderson Leisure Group and Dreams Hotels & Resorts.
Williams explains some elements of Profitroom’s model that have helped the platform stand out among online booking competitors such as Airbnb and booking.com.
According to Williams, Sun International has increased direct online revenue by 178% in the 12 months since it started using the Profitroom platform and reduced its reliance on online travel agents by 43%. Similarly, Gooderson Leisure boosted its online revenue by 57% in three months. Other clients include Dreams Hotels & Resorts, and the company is now in negotiations with several other hotel groups.
Topics of discussion include: Profitroom’s business model; elements that have helped the platform stand out among competitors; its strategy in terms of acquiring customers; and some of the results that the company has achieved in the local market.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Ease of online bookings critical to revive tourism in SA
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Samantha Williams, commercial director at Profitroom
Online hotel bookings are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Samantha Williams, commercial director at Profitroom.
Profitroom is a hotel and accommodation booking engine (or platform) that can be built into existing websites for hotels and resorts to boost direct bookings and revenue through their own platforms.
The company recently launched in SA and is building up a team of sales and other experts that will help it increase the number of customers on its books.
Listen here:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
The hospitality operator says its goal is to become the largest booking engine in the sub-Saharan hospitality market within the next few years. It now has deals with Sun International, Gooderson Leisure Group and Dreams Hotels & Resorts.
Williams explains some elements of Profitroom’s model that have helped the platform stand out among online booking competitors such as Airbnb and booking.com.
According to Williams, Sun International has increased direct online revenue by 178% in the 12 months since it started using the Profitroom platform and reduced its reliance on online travel agents by 43%. Similarly, Gooderson Leisure boosted its online revenue by 57% in three months. Other clients include Dreams Hotels & Resorts, and the company is now in negotiations with several other hotel groups.
Topics of discussion include: Profitroom’s business model; elements that have helped the platform stand out among competitors; its strategy in terms of acquiring customers; and some of the results that the company has achieved in the local market.
KZN business steps in to help avert ‘existential economic crisis’
Jetcraft is meeting Africa’s growing need for private aviation
Cathay Pacific pilots quit after years of onerous quarantine demands
PODCAST | How one of the world’s largest tech companies manages human resources
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.