Companies / Transport & Tourism

City Lodge slashes full-year loss by 89% as occupancies improve

BL Premium
21 September 2022 - 19:44 Katharine Child and Andries Mahlangu

Hotel group City Lodge cut its full-year headline loss by 89% as leisure and business travel picked up after the lifting of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

On Wednesday, the company reported a headline loss of R49.5m in the year to end-June, compared with one of R455.2m in the previous comparable period, as average occupancies improved to 38% from 19%...

