The worst of the price increases have come to pass, Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson says, as manufacturers across the globe grapple with inflationary raw material pressures that have spilt over to consumers.
“I definitely think that the peak of inflation is behind us and we are starting to see it taper off,” Berson told Business Day in an interview shortly after the company issued an annual earnings report...
Inflation is starting to taper off, says Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson
