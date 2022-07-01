Companies / Transport & Tourism Relief for City Lodge as it sells East African hotels The hospitality group has about R600m in long-term debt falling due in the next 13 months B L Premium

City Lodge has finalised the sale of its loss-making East African hotels in a deal that will bring much-needed capital for the group, which is also reporting improved occupancies.

The sale, which was supposed to have been completed by the end of April, will net R460m, which is earmarked for paying down some of its debt of R720m...