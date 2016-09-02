Sanral to hold talks with Futuregrowth over shock decision

SOUTH African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) CEO Nazir Alli is due to start talks with Futuregrowth about the asset manager’s decision to dump state-owned entities, while Transnet said it was "regrettable" that the lender had communicated its move in the media first.

Sanral is scheduled to go to the bond market next Wednesday as part of its monthly capital-raising exercise and will probably be the first test-case of how the market will respond to Futuregrowth’s shock decision.

Sanral spokesman Vusi Mona said on Thursday that Alli would begin talks with Futuregrowth regarding its decision to stop lending to state-owned enterprises.

"We are concerned that other investors might be influenced by Futuregrowth. However, we have met other investors who expressed that they are happy to continue doing business with Sanral. Others indicated that, as long as the bonds are backed by government guarantee, they are happy to do business with Sanral," Mona said.

Futuregrowth cited political uncertainty for its decision.

Mona seemed to somewhat concur, saying the move was "a message" to all in the government that the market would punish the state if it had no regard for good governance. He said this was not a good signal to international investors, as was the public defiance campaign against e-tolls.

"(The defiance extends to) some municipalities and government departments," Mona said.

However, Sanral and Transnet moved to allay any jitters triggered by Futuregrowth’s move by clarifying that they have ample liquidity for the current financial year and adequate investor interest for their bond issues.

Mona said Sanral had no liquidity risk and had "pre-funded" the full amount of its debt that is maturing in 2017.

Sanral had a good return to the bond market in June after cancelling two previous monthly auctions. Its R36bn long-term borrowings have government guarantees. It cancelled its April and May auctions partly because of a lack of investor interest. When it returned in June, Sanral raised R600m and in August raised R1bn from R1.9bn in bids from investors.

Transnet spokesman Molatwane Likhethe said it had also funded its full borrowing requirement for 2016-17 and had a healthy liquidity position, with R22bn available.

Transnet raised funding from domestic and international lenders on the strength of its balance sheet with no government guarantees.

Likhethe said that while Transnet engaged with investors often, it had learned about Futuregrowth’s decision through the media. "It is regrettable that Futuregrowth, which represents about 1.25% of our total borrowings, opted to overlook the channels of communication available to them," he said.

Transnet would continue to pursue its R340bn-R380bn market demand strategy — the company’s infrastructure investment programme to revitalise railways, ports and pipelines.