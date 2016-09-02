ANC in rush to calm market

DEPUTY President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC moved to calm the market on Thursday after Wednesday’s announcement by asset manager Futuregrowth that it had pulled the plug on R1.8bn in new loans to state-owned companies.

The decision by Futuregrowth, which holds R150bn in domestic fixed-interest investments, was viewed by the market as a message, given its position as a specialist investor in government debt.

Yields on Eskom’s rand-denominated bonds maturing in 2027 spiked on Wednesday, as did the yield on SA’s 10-year government bond.

On Thursday, yields on Eskom’s 2027 bond were trading at 13.713% at the market close, somewhat lower than their Wednesday close. SA’s 10-year government bond yield, which spiked 0.92 percentage points on Wednesday, closed on Thursday at a yield of 9.002%. Bond yields fall when the demand pushes up prices and rise when investors price in higher risk.

A second investor, Denmark’s Jyske Bank, followed Futuregrowth on Thursday, telling Bloomberg that it had "gone underweight in Eskom bonds" since Wednesday and expected that many more lenders could easily follow suit.

ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa responded, saying that the party hoped Futuregrowth would engage with the companies concerned and find a solution.

He said the ANC wanted state-owned companies that were models of "good corporate governance‚ independence and sound technical capacity" and would respond to any concerns where necessary.

He did not mention the mooted Presidential co-ordinating committee on state-owned enterprises to be chaired by President Jacob Zuma, which was a red flag to the market.

Ramaphosa, answering questions in Parliament, tried to reassure South Africans that there were "processes under way that will put this matter to bed. We will be able to move forward with decorum," he promised, without giving details.

Futuregrowth chief investment officer Andrew Canter said on Thursday that he had already had "universally positive" dialogues with most of the entities. Canter said they all wanted to assist with access to the information it required to make informed investment decisions.

Other asset managers responded with caution to the Futuregrowth announcement.

Old Mutual SA CEO Dave Macready said Futuregrowth, which is its boutique fixed-income vehicle, did not represent the broader views of Old Mutual, which had a plethora of relationships with state-owned enterprises across its businesses.

Futuregrowth had done what it believed was in the best interests of its clients, and Old Mutual would be proactive in facilitating constructive engagement between Futuregrowth and state-owned enterprises.

Coronation, Investec and Stanlib declined to comment. Momentum Investments said all its investments took into account state-owned companies’ governance processes, the value of government guarantees and political risks.

David Knee, head of fixed income at Prudential Investment Managers, which has R54bn invested in local bonds, said the company would not be changing its investment approach.

But he said a number of state-owned entities had stepped back from the capital markets due to uncertainty. Futuregrowth’s decision highlighted that if the Treasury was undermined, "the debt market is undermined".

Credit ratings agencies, which are expected to look at SA again in December but could do so sooner, said they were not planning any immediate action.

S&P Global Ratings director Gardner Rusike said the agency did not think there were immediate implications for the sovereign rating.

For the state-owned enterprises, "it’s an issue of funding and liquidity. If the funding that has been withdrawn can be filled by others, then there is no challenge," he said. "But if the funding gap is large or triggers others to take similar action, then that can be a challenge."

Moody’s did not want to comment on the recent decision but pointed to an opinion it issued in May that the greatest risks to SA’s creditworthiness — while still moderate — were posed by domestic politics.