Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Avanti pushes for satellite adoption in Africa

Satellite operator is pushing to get more people into the space industry and provides on-the-ground training

BL Premium
14 February 2024 - 20:04
by Mudiwa Gavaza

At a time when artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and data analytics are attracting the most talent in technology, satellite operator Avanti is pushing to get more people into the space industry. 

Interest in satellites has grown worldwide since Elon Musk launched Starlink a few years ago...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.