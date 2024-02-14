Avanti pushes for satellite adoption in Africa
Satellite operator is pushing to get more people into the space industry and provides on-the-ground training
14 February 2024 - 20:04
At a time when artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and data analytics are attracting the most talent in technology, satellite operator Avanti is pushing to get more people into the space industry.
Interest in satellites has grown worldwide since Elon Musk launched Starlink a few years ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.