MultiChoice partners with MTN for new Showmax data bundles

Deal extends the group’s relationship with MTN and is intended to reduce data costs

23 January 2024 - 18:50
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY RUSULOV
MultiChoice has partnered with MTN for new data packages around the revamped Showmax platform as part of an effort to reduce data costs and entice more customers to the streaming service.

This extends the group’s relationship with MTN, which provides part of the connectivity for its internet service provider (ISP) business. 

Last week, the DStv operator unveiled an updated version of Showmax, underpinned by technology from US giant NBC Universal. It is set to be rolled out from January 23 for new customers, while existing customers will be migrated from February. The new platform will be available in 44 countries by February 12.

As part of its strategy to get more sign-ups, the group is working to reduce costs for customers. While competitors such as Netflix have steadily been increasing their prices, Showmax dropped the price of its main Entertainment package from R99 to R89 a month. 

On Tuesday, Showmax said it is collaborating with MTN “to bring three new bundled offerings to SA customers”, available from February 12, “to help customers manage data costs for streaming”.

SA has notoriously high mobile data charges for internet access, which makes services such as streaming less attractive for consumers. Companies with services that require internet access often partner with mobile operators to help boost demand. Last week, MultiChoice said it would be working with telecoms operators to address this challenge.

MTN appears to be the first. 

Marc Jury, CEO of MultiChoice SA and head of Showmax, said: “Working with MTN SA, we aim to bring relevant product plans to customers, bundling low data prices with the excitement of football and the appeal of great entertainment.”    

The two companies are offering three packages, exclusive to MTN customers, including access to 380 football matches through Showmax’s new Premier League plan for mobile.

Customers will pay R79 a month with access to additional Premier League content such as talk shows, documentaries and match highlights. 

The companies are also offering a weekly package and a monthly plan for Showmax’s standard Entertainment package.

MultiChoice became an ISP in 2021 with the launch of DStv Internet, working with fibre operators such as Vumatel. In that regard, the group is working to offer its connectivity services to customers who can bundle their entertainment and online access with one provider.

The group also has a deal offering fixed broadband access and streaming to its customers through MTN, particularly in areas where it cannot offer fibre. 

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

