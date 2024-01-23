BMW sells more motorcycles than ever before in 2023

With the help of the new R1300 GS, the brand achieved record sales in its centenary year. Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW Motorrad sold 209,257 motorcycles and scooters worldwide in 2023, a 3.1% rise over the previous year and the highest sales volume in the company’s history.
Notable for being achieved in the company’s 100th anniversary year, the record sales were boosted by the launch of popular new models such as the BMW M 1000 R superbike and the touring enduro icon, the BMW R 1300 GS.
The outgoing R 1250 GS and GS Adventure were the brand’s most popular models with about 56,000 global sales, while the new R 1300 GS, which was launched in September, achieved 4,528 units.
With 11,442 units sold (+13.9%), the S 1000 RR continued it market leadership in the supersport bike segment, while the M 1000 R hyper roadster exceeded all expectations with 3,655 units delivered, said Markus Flasch, head of BMW Motorrad.
Together with the S 1000 R, the S 1000 XR and the exclusive M 1000 RR, 25,194 units (+7.5%) of the high-performance four-cylinder models were delivered to customers worldwide.
BMW Motorrad also achieved top performance in the mid-range segment and in the BMW Motorrad segment of up to 500cc.
With a total of 62,834 units sold (+3.2%), the F series with two-cylinder engines and the G models with single-cylinder engines also made a significant contribution. The F 750 GS, which is popular with new customers, was a particular highlight, with 11,064 units sold (+15.6%).
The BMW CE 04 electric scooter sold 7,177 units to exceeded the previous year by 44%.
