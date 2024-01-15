Showmax Pro is out as MultiChoice pivots to Showmax 2.0
Central to the new offering is a standalone Premier League plan for mobile
15 January 2024 - 19:50
MultiChoice will shut down its Showmax Pro offering in favour of a new strategy in which the pay-TV operator now has English Premiere League football as a standalone streaming option for customers.
The group has been doubling down on its online streaming efforts, signing many deals in the past two years in a bid to set up Africa’s largest pay-TV operator as the biggest gatekeeper to paying audiences who stream content...
