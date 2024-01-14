ENTERTAINMENT
MultiChoice closer to one-stop streaming shop with new Showmax
An updated version, underpinned by technology from US giant NBC Universal, is expected in February
14 January 2024 - 20:22
The head of MultiChoice’s online streaming business says the group is one step closer to creating an all-in-one video on-demand platform that brings content from various entertainment providers and studios under one roof.
The group has been doubling down on its online streaming efforts, signing many deals in the past two years in a bid to set up Africa’s largest paid TV operator as the biggest gatekeeper to paying audiences who stream content...
