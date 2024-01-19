eMedia and MultiChoice fight it out at Competition Tribunal over sports rights
eMedia claims MultiChoice prevents the SABC from including sublicensed big events on its channels
19 January 2024 - 05:00
eMedia and MultiChoice battled in court once again on Thursday as the eTV owner accuses the DStv operator of anticompetitive behaviour, specifically using its alleged dominant position to dictate restrictive sublicensing agreements with SA’s public broadcaster.
On Thursday, the Competition Tribunal, which has the final say in local competition matters, heard an interim relief application by eMedia and its subsidiary Platco Digital against Multichoice, Supersport and the SABC. ..
