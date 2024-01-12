MultiChoice stages a comeback
Entertainment group’s share price has risen about 37% since mid-November
12 January 2024 - 05:00
As MultiChoice gears up to relaunch its Showmax online streaming platform in coming weeks, the group’s share price is enjoying its own revival having risen 37% since about mid-November.
Like any other listed equity, MultiChoice has had its ups and downs since being unbundled by Naspers, but that trend has generally been negative, with the worst of this seen in 2023. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.