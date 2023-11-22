MultiChoice looks to be a winner with SA sports betting
Gross gambling revenue in 2022/23 more than doubled from a year earlier to R47.2bn, according to the National Gambling Board of SA
22 November 2023 - 15:35
MultiChoice is proceeding with plans to grow its sports betting business, having launched an SA service in addition to its Nigerian and online units.
Africa’s largest pay TV operator, which uses sport as a big drawcard to its DStv and Showmax Pro platforms, is investing heavily to take up market share in the continent’s rapidly expanding sports betting market. ..
