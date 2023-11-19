Business

Revamped Showmax anticipates African boom

MultiChoice is poised to cash in on new streaming opportunities

19 November 2023 - 06:12
by THABISO MOCHIKO

As video streaming  begins to show signs of profitability in the medium term, MultiChoice is positioning Showmax to benefit from an expected boom in Africa to help it achieve a doubling  of subscribers to 50-million in five years. 

In April, MultiChoice entered into a joint venture with Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky to create a new Showmax platform. The business will be 70% owned by MultiChoice and 30% by NBCUniversal. The companies are revamping the platform, which will be relaunched in February...

