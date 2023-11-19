Business Revamped Showmax anticipates African boom MultiChoice is poised to cash in on new streaming opportunities B L Premium

As video streaming begins to show signs of profitability in the medium term, MultiChoice is positioning Showmax to benefit from an expected boom in Africa to help it achieve a doubling of subscribers to 50-million in five years.

In April, MultiChoice entered into a joint venture with Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky to create a new Showmax platform. The business will be 70% owned by MultiChoice and 30% by NBCUniversal. The companies are revamping the platform, which will be relaunched in February...