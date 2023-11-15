MultiChoice reports gains in premium customers for the first time ‘in many years’
Group to pay interim dividend of R2.50 per share, even though overall subscriber numbers fell slightly in the six months to end-September
MultiChoice has reported a welcome increase in premium subscribers in the half-year to September 30 even as the group battles load-shedding, currency fluctuations and consumer pressure, adding that revenue, trading profit and core headline earnings also rose.
Subscriber numbers at the group, which includes DStv, decreased by 2% to 21.7-million, mainly as a result of power cuts in SA and the removal of non-paying customers. The base of its SA business, which accounts for 40% of customers, declined by 5% to 8.6-million, though premium subscribers grew 5% “reflecting a positive trend for the first time in many years.”..
