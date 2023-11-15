Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: MultiChoice earnings hit by cocktail of challenges

Business Day TV speaks to MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs

15 November 2023 - 21:05
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY RUSULOV
MultiChoice has reported a 1% drop in interim revenue and a 5% fall in core headline earnings. Pressures included foreign exchange volatility and consumer pressure. Business Day TV spoke to group CFO Tim Jacobs for more detail on the performance.

Or listen to full audio

