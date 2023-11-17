Rain and MTN granted permission to intervene in Vodacom Vumatel merger hearings
The Competition Tribunal will hear Vodacom and Maziv’s request to merge in May 2024
17 November 2023 - 16:30
The Competition Tribunal has accepted MTN and data provider Rain’s requests to intervene in the hearings on whether to approve the merger between Vodacom and fibre providers Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa.
Johann Rupert’s investment holding company Remgro owns Community Investment Ventures Holdings, (CIVH), which owns Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa...
