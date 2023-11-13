Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Delving into Vodacom’s interim results

Business Day TV spoke to Vodacom’s CEO, Shameel Joosub

13 November 2023 - 15:17
by Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Vodacom has reported a drop in its interim operating profit as it had to shoulder the start-up losses of its operations in Ethiopia, but the mobile phone operator says its investments there will pay off. Business Day TV spoke to the firm’s CEO Shameel Joosub for more detail.

