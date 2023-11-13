Vodacom has reported a drop in its interim operating profit as it had to shoulder the start-up losses of its operations in Ethiopia, but the mobile phone operator says its investments there will pay off. Business Day TV spoke to the firm’s CEO Shameel Joosub for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Delving into Vodacom’s interim results
Business Day TV spoke to Vodacom’s CEO, Shameel Joosub
Vodacom has reported a drop in its interim operating profit as it had to shoulder the start-up losses of its operations in Ethiopia, but the mobile phone operator says its investments there will pay off. Business Day TV spoke to the firm’s CEO Shameel Joosub for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.