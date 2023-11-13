Fibre merger with CIVH will help bring down costs, says Vodacom
13 November 2023 - 08:23
UPDATED 13 November 2023 - 19:23
Vodacom is looking forward to being able to share infrastructure costs with Remgro’s CIVH (Community Investment Ventures Holdings) as part of a wider effort to cut expenses at SA’s largest mobile operator.
The group has been working for a number of years to slash costs. Vodacom is targeting R2bn in savings in its SA operation and about R1.4bn across its other markets, for this financial year...
