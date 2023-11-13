Altron seeks international growth for Netstar
The group’s shares rose on Monday as it reported growth in its continuing operations
13 November 2023 - 14:18
Altron has no current plans to list its vehicle tracking unit Netstar, but says it is looking to expand that business internationally in countries such as Malaysia and Australia.
The group’s shares leapt as much as 9% before paring gains later to end the day up 6% at R8.75, its biggest rise in a fortnight, as it reported growth in its continuing operations. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.