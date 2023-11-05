Tech fund Norrsken22 raises R3.7bn for investment in SA, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana
Good news for continent’s venture capital ecosystem after closure of Naspers FoundryTech fund
05 November 2023 - 19:11
Tech investment fund Norrsken22 has closed its first African technology growth fund at R3.7bn for investment in SA, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana.
This development will be good news for the continent’s venture capital ecosystem after the closure earlier this year of Naspers Foundry, which had earmarked R1.4bn for local investment. ..
