Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN poised to disrupt remittance market, says Fitch

MTN is hoping to capture the billions of rand leaving SA’s shores each year and the cash entering Nigeria’s market

30 October 2023 - 14:40
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Fitch Solutions — a unit of Fitch Group — says MTN is well positioned to disrupt SA’s remittance market through its fintech platform MoMo. 

The movement of people and goods on the African continent and a push for greater regional trade, are creating the need for simpler and more affordable forms of payment.

In September, Africa’s largest mobile operator said it allows for the movement of money in 10 countries. 

The opportunity

“Our view is that MTN stands to benefit from the move given SA’s addressable underbanked population, and it may be able to disrupt the country’s remittances market by making digital payments through bank entities outdated,” Fitch said in a note. 

The research firm said the socioeconomic and operational landscape in SA, as of September 2023, offers “significant opportunities to fintech players doubling down on critical financial services.”

It noted that typically across emerging markets, cash remittance services are designed to be used primarily by overseas workers sending money back to their home country. 

This leaves an opportunity for those making it easy to move money between African countries.

“With regards to SA, the remittance market opportunity is firstly embedded in the country’s status of both recipient and sender of remittances, giving mobile money players like MTN considerable room for organic growth,” Fitch said. 

For now the service is only for outgoing payments from SA. Ultimately, MTN is hoping to capture the billions of rand leaving SA’s shores each year, and the cash entering Nigeria’s market.

Capturing flows for these two countries specifically would help MTN gain a strong position in the continent’s remittance market, said Bradwin Roper, CEO of MTN SA’s financial services business

SA has an estimated $1.2bn leaving its shores each year in remittances, while Nigeria is thought to have $18.6bn coming into its economy from the diaspora. 

“Cross-border remittances already play a critical role in many African countries, as they heavily rely on payments made from the diaspora,” said Jabulani Debedu, principal consultant and tourism specialist at BDO SA.

He said fintech can also help facilitate affordable and convenient cross-border money transfers for travel purposes. 

Margins and competition

Fitch says balance sheets for fintech companies typically feature low capital and operational expenditure figures, making it possible to earn good margins.

“Even a 0.2% fee applied on a remittance transfer may yield considerable returns.”

The research unit expects Vodacom may enter the same market and compete on lower fees. 

MTN has 61-million monthly active mobile money users across 16 markets, while Vodacom and Safaricom’s M-Pesa have more than 52-million subscribers in seven countries

MTN's push for fintech

MTN first launched its mobile money platform locally in 2012 before pulling the plug on it in 2016 due to a lack of commercial viability because three-quarters of the population had bank accounts. Vodacom shut its M-Pesa service in SA in the same year, citing similar reasons.

Having taken a second swing from the start of 2020, the operator now has a base of 9-million registered users. The unit’s services include in-store payments, prepaid services, mobile wallets, micro-loans, microinsurance, and a point-of-sale solution.

Vodacom has taken a similar approach, offering financial services such as loans for airtime and an e-commerce offering through its VodaPay app. 

In changing its approach, MTN has taken aim at the traditional financial services sector, looking to entice more users to its mobile-money platform by cutting out fees on the sale of digital goods such as airtime and electricity.

Currently, a person in SA looking to send R10,000 in cash to Malawi might pay a bus driver making the trip R500 to physically transport the money. For many the risk is justified by the fact that formal channels can charge as much as 15% for such a transaction.

MTN is charging a 4% fee for such transactions, while the industry average is about 10%. 

The case for crypto and the blockchain

In addition to mobile payments, cryptocurrencies — another element of the ongoing fintech revolution — have also proven popular for the movement of money between borders at reduced cost. 

According to the African Union Development Agency, remittances remain the primary use case for cryptocurrency in Africa.

With high levels of international migration from the continent, traditional remittance methods can be expensive and time-consuming. The agency says cryptocurrencies offer a fast and cost-effective alternative, allowing individuals to send money across borders quickly and cheaply.

“Blockchain-based solutions, for instance, can reduce costs, improve transparency, and accelerate the speed of transactions, benefiting both travellers and their families,” said Debedu. 

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

MTN takes on cross border remittances with mobile money platform

The mobile operator wants to disrupt traditional banks with new possibilities
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: MTN takes aim at banks by cancelling transaction fees for digital goods

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day writer Mudiwa Gavaza
Companies
3 months ago

MTN and Nigerian authorities lock horns over R1.4bn tax bill

Tax tribunal orders company to pay $72.6m
Companies
4 days ago

PODCAST | MTN’s strategy to push up mobile money and reduce cash use in SA

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Bradwin Roper, CEO of MTN SA’s financial services business
Companies
3 months ago

Local content pushes Viu’s SA growth

Video streaming firm says growth has been helped by South Africans’ loyalty to local favourites
Companies
1 week ago

MTN boosts ESD programme with Payabill deal

MTN is working with a number of lenders and banks on the programme, including Johannesburg-based Payabill.
Companies
1 week ago

Sasai joins mobile money trek into Lesotho

Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa taps into estimated Rbn of annual remittances from SA and the UK
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Power cuts and failing infrastructure sour ...
Companies / Management
2.
Glencore cuts 2023 nickel output guidance due to ...
Companies / Mining
3.
PODCAST | Deputy CEO Whelan unpacks new Discovery ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Stanlib: budget deficits the biggest threat to ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
GM reaches tentative deal with union, ending huge ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

MTN and Nigerian authorities lock horns over R1.4bn tax bill

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom pencils in A2X listing for late October

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN boosts ESD programme with Payabill deal

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.