WATCH: MTN takes aim at banks by cancelling transaction fees for digital goods

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day writer Mudiwa Gavaza

17 July 2023 - 15:34 Business Day TV
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Mobile operator MTN aims to challenge banks by eliminating fees for digital goods such as airtime and electricity. The company hopes to attract more customers to its mobile money platform, capitalising on the growing demand for alternative financial services.

With over 289-million subscribers across Africa and the Middle East, MTN sees fintech as a key focus driven by mobile payments.

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day writer Mudiwa Gavaza for more details.

MTN takes aim at banks by cancelling transaction fees for digital goods

Company plans to lure hard-pressed consumers by removing charges on the sale of products such as electricity and airtime
IHS fight with investors heats up as Wendel sues tower company

Second-largest shareholder goes to court in Cayman Islands to force a vote on governance proposals
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Telkom’s missed opportunity

The board could have ticked a key performance indicator box if it had accepted the consortium’s offer
