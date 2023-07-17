WATCH: MTN takes aim at banks by cancelling transaction fees for digital goods
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day writer Mudiwa Gavaza
17 July 2023 - 15:34 Business Day TV
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Mobile operator MTN aims to challenge banks by eliminating fees for digital goods such as airtime and electricity. The company hopes to attract more customers to its mobile money platform, capitalising on the growing demand for alternative financial services.
With over 289-million subscribers across Africa and the Middle East, MTN sees fintech as a key focus driven by mobile payments.
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day writer Mudiwa Gavaza for more details.
