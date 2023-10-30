Ardie Savea named best rugby player of the year

Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments
Paris — New Zealand loose forward Ardie Savea was named World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year on Sunday, despite ending up on the losing side in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final.
Savea was chosen ahead of Irish centre Bundee Aki, SA lock Eben Etzebeth and France captain Antoine Dupont, who won the award two years ago.
Savea is the 11th All Black to win the award, which was first introduced in 2001. He had been a finalist in 2019.
His award comes after a stellar season in which he helped New Zealand to win the Rugby Championship and a place in the World Cup final, which they lost 12-11 to the Springboks on Saturday.
Ireland’s Andy Farrell was chosen as World Rugby Coach of the Year while All Blacks winger Mark Tele’a won the award for Breakthrough Player of the Year.
The World Rugby dream team announced included just one Springbok in Etzebeth.
World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year — Ardie Savea (New Zealand)
World Rugby Coach of the Year — Andy Farrell (Ireland)
World Rugby Men's 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year — Mark Tele’a (New Zealand)
International Rugby Players Men’s Try of the Year — Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland, vs England on February 4)
World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year — Tyla Nathan-Wong (New Zealand)
World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year — Rodrigo Isgro (Argentina)
Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service — George Nijaradze (Georgia)
International Rugby Players Special Merit Award — John Smit (SA)
Rugby for All Award — SOS Kit Aid
World Rugby Referee Award — David McHugh
Dream team: Cyril Baille (France) 2. Dan Sheehan (Ireland) 3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland) 4. Eben Etzebeth (SA) 5. Scott Barrett (New Zealand) 6. Caelan Doris (Ireland) 7. Charles Ollivon (France) 8. Ardie Savea (New Zealand) 9. Antoine Dupont (France) 10. Richie Mo’unga (New Zealand) 11. Will Jordan (New Zealand) 12. Bundee Aki (Ireland) 13. Garry Ringrose (Ireland) 14. Damian Penaud (France) 15. Thomas Ramos (France).
Reuters
