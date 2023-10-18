Vodacom pencils in A2X listing for late October
Telecoms firm says move offers investors an alternative trading venue
18 October 2023 - 18:58
Telecoms group Vodacom will offer its shares through a secondary listing on Johannesburg’s A2X exchange as a way to provide an alternative trading channel for its stock.
The group, valued at about R213.29bn on the JSE, is SA’s largest mobile operator with 45-million customers, competing locally with MTN, Telkom and Cell C. A subsidiary of UK’s Vodafone, the group operates one of the continent’s largest telecoms businesses with more than 185-million customers. ..
