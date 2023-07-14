PODCAST | MTN’s strategy to push up mobile money and reduce cash use in SA
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Bradwin Roper, CEO of MTN SA’s financial services business
14 July 2023 - 16:57 Mudiwa Gavaza
Bradwin Roper, CEO of MTN SA's financial services business. Picture: SUPPLIED
MTN is wading further into banking territory with its mobile-money platform, part of an ongoing fight against physical cash. We explore the mobile operator’s strategy in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Bradwin Roper, CEO of MTN SA’s financial services business.
MTN is looking to entice more users to its mobile-money platform by cutting out fees on the sale of digital goods such as airtime and electricity.
Roper says South Africans, accustomed to paying fees every time they use a card or banking solution, are seeking alternatives to traditional financial services.
Mobile money has been a tough market for MTN and rival Vodacom over the last decade with both companies having shut down their initial ventures in the space.
Both are back with services that have traditionally been offered through banking platforms such as buying airtime or access to lending, what Roper refers to as a “sophisticated wallet”.
Topics of discussion include: an exploration of MTN’s mobile money business in SA; the operator’s various attempts to succeed in the local market; disrupting traditional financial services; and the ongoing fight against physical cash by fintech players.
Join the discussion:
