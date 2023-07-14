FNB appoints CEO of its mobile virtual network operator
Sashin Sookroo started in the new position at FNB Connect earlier this month
14 July 2023 - 10:09
FNB, FirstRand’s retail and commercial banking unit, has announced the appointment of Sashin Sookroo as the CEO of its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) FNB Connect.
Previously FNB’s head of retail payments, Sookroo has been at FNB for 14 years and started in the new position on July 1...
