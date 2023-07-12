MTN takes aim at banks by cancelling transaction fees for digital goods
Company plans to lure hard-pressed consumers by removing charges on the sale of products such as electricity and airtime
12 July 2023 - 16:56
The head of MTN’s financial services business in SA is looking to entice more users to the cellphone operator's mobile money platform by cutting out fees on the sale of digital goods such as airtime and electricity.
With declining voice revenue and data margins squeezed as a result of public pressure and regulations, mobile operators have been looking at other ways to generate revenue from their huge customer bases. For MTN, which has about 289-million subscribers across Africa and the Middle East, fintech is one of its areas of focus, driven by mobile payments...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now