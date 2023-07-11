IHS fight with investors heats up as Wendel sues tower company
The second-largest shareholder goes to court in Cayman Islands to force a vote on governance proposals
11 July 2023 - 17:58
French investment group Wendel has filed a case with the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands that seeks to force a vote at IHS Towers around governance proposals after the board failed to put them forward at its June shareholders meeting.
The case is the latest in a series of events that sees IHS, which was co-founded in 2001 by current CEO Sam Darwish, at odds with its investors over governance issues...
