Telkom out to stifle our bid, says Maseko consortium
The consortium says in the four months since it first wrote to Telkom’s board, it has not had the opportunity to advance its case
10 July 2023 - 10:24
UPDATED 10 July 2023 - 23:00
A consortium looking to take control of Telkom, led by former CEO Sipho Maseko, has hit back at the fixed-line operator’s management, saying there has been a deliberate attempt to stifle and hold back its bid.
The accusation comes after Telkom formally rejected the consortium’s offer on Friday...
