Nairobi — Safaricom has appointed Wim Vanhelleputte as CEO of its Ethiopia business from September, an internal memo on Tuesday shows.
Vanhelleputte, who joins from SA’s MTN Group where he served in various roles over the years, including as CEO of MTN Uganda, will replace Anwar Soussa, who will leave his post at the end of July.
The Belgian national will be in charge of delivering the company’s ambitious growth targets in the vast market where it started operations in 2022.
Apart from signing on new subscribers, Safaricom is also introducing its M-Pesa financial services in the next few months, after securing a financial licence in May.
The memo announcing Vanhelleputte’s appointment was signed by group CEO Peter Ndegwa.
Reuters
Wim Vanhelleputte to head Safaricom Ethiopia
Vanhelleputte, who joins from SA’s MTN Group, will replace Anwar Soussa as CEO
