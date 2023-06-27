Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Wim Vanhelleputte to head Safaricom Ethiopia

Vanhelleputte, who joins from SA’s MTN Group, will replace Anwar Soussa as CEO

27 June 2023 - 19:06 Duncan Miriri
A customer displays the package of a Safaricom Ethiopia SIM card in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, October 6 2022. Picture: TIKSA NEGERI/REUTERS
A customer displays the package of a Safaricom Ethiopia SIM card in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, October 6 2022. Picture: TIKSA NEGERI/REUTERS

Nairobi — Safaricom has appointed Wim Vanhelleputte as CEO of its Ethiopia business from September, an internal memo on Tuesday shows.

Vanhelleputte, who joins from SA’s MTN Group where he served in various roles over the years, including as CEO of MTN Uganda, will replace Anwar Soussa, who will leave his post at the end of July.

The Belgian national will be in charge of delivering the company’s ambitious growth targets in the vast market where it started operations in 2022.

Apart from signing on new subscribers, Safaricom is also introducing its M-Pesa financial services in the next few months, after securing a financial licence in May.

The memo announcing Vanhelleputte’s appointment was signed by group CEO Peter Ndegwa.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Record number of SA fund managers say bonds are ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Motus CEO Osman Arbee warns against SA’s ‘bad ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Glencore fends off restraint of trade challenge
Companies / Mining
4.
JSE-listed miners take hit amid global growth ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Invicta aims to grow abroad as SA market weakens
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: Reducing Vodacom’s reliance on the SA market

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Safaricom posts biggest profit drop in 12 years

News

HILARY JOFFE: Kenya is showing the way to boosting small business

Opinion / Columnists

SA mobile money market is tiny, but still worthwhile

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Kenya’s Safaricom appoints Adil Khawaja as new chair

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom cuts dividend as profit dips due to Ethiopia launch

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.