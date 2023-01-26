Investors also buoyed by news that the US economy is in better shape than expected
Nairobi — The board of Kenya’s biggest telecoms operator Safaricom has elected Adil Khawaja as its chair, the company said on Thursday.
Khawaja, who is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya with more than 30 years’ work experience, replaces John Ngumi, who resigned from the board of the company that is partly owned by Vodacom and Britain’s Vodafone, in December.
He has previously served on boards of other Kenyan firms, Safaricom said in a statement signed by CEO Peter Ndegwa. These included Kenya Power and lender KCB.
Among the projects he will help shepherd at Safaricom, which is the most profitable company in East Africa, is the scaling up of operations in neighbouring Ethiopia, after the launch of its network there last year.
Reuters
Kenya’s Safaricom appoints Adil Khawaja as new chair
Khawaja replaces John Ngumi, who resigned from Kenya’s biggest telecoms operator in December
