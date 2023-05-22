Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWS ANALYSIS: Reducing Vodacom’s reliance on the SA market

The group is focusing on strategic acquisitions and the diversification of income streams

22 May 2023 - 05:00 Mudiwa Gavaza

Vodacom’s efforts to grow its business, driven by an entry into new markets in East Africa, is helping the Johannesburg-based group to reduce its reliance on SA, where the country’s weak economic performance poses a potential risk.

The group has been working on diversifying its revenue streams, taking a big bet on mobile money, while expanding the territories in which it operates. ..

