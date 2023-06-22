Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments
Avatar eyes advertising top spot with potential 99c acquisition
Such a deal would, for the first time, create a South African entity that can compete with top international players
Advertising agency Avatar is working on a deal to acquire Cape Town based firm 99c, a move that would create SA’s third largest agency.
The transaction would see M&N Brands — which owns Avatar Agency Group — acquiring 99c, then making it part of its network. ..
