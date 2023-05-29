Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Nvidia building Israel’s biggest AI supercomputer

Company works with 800 start-ups and tens of thousands of software engineers

29 May 2023 - 15:23 Steven Scheer
A Nvidia processor and superchips are on display on stage at the COMPUTEX forum in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 29 2023. Picture: ANN WANG/REUTERS
A Nvidia processor and superchips are on display on stage at the COMPUTEX forum in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 29 2023. Picture: ANN WANG/REUTERS

Jerusalem — Nvidia, the world’s most valuable listed chip company, said on Monday it was building Israel’s most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer to meet soaring customer demand for AI applications.

The company said the cloud-based system would cost hundreds of millions of dollars and be partly operational by the end of 2023.

Gilad Shainer, a Nvidia senior vice-president, said the company worked with 800 start-ups in Israel and tens of thousands of software engineers.

The system, called Israel-1, is expected to deliver performance of up to eight exaflops of AI computing to make it one of the world’s fastest AI supercomputers. One exaflop has the ability to perform 1 quintillion — or 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 — calculations per second.

Shainer said AI was the “most important technology in our lifetime” and that to develop AI and generative AI applications large graphics processing units (GPUs) were needed.

“Generative AI is going everywhere nowadays. You need to be able to run training on large data sets,” he said. Companies in Israel will have access to a supercomputer they do not have today.

“This system is a large-scale system that actually will enable them to do training much quicker, to build frameworks and build solutions that can tackle more complex problems.”

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, for example, was created with thousands of Nvidia GPUs.

The system was developed by the former Mellanox team. Nvidia bought Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies in 2019 for nearly $7bn, outbidding Intel.

Shainer said Nvidia’s first priority for the supercomputer was its Israeli partners. “We may use this system to work with partners outside of Israel down the road,” he said.

Last week, Nvidia said it had worked with Britain’s University of Bristol to build a new supercomputer using a new Nvidia chip that would compete with Intel and Advanced Micro Devices. 

Reuters

THE FINANCE GHOST: Have you herd?

An investor somewhere is converting rand to dollars at our worst exchange rate, all for the privilege of buying a stock like Nvidia at a record high. ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Microsoft wins EU approval for its $69bn acquisition of Activision

However, the US software giant still faces a battle to clinch the world’s biggest gaming industry takeover
Companies
1 week ago

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The simulation economy gets real

Simulation systems power a new era for industrial design and engineering
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff shareholders reject restructuring
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
PSG Konsult head honchos get bumper pay increases
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Jeanette Marais to be Momentum’s first female CEO
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Commercial property hit hard by rising interest ...
Companies / Property
5.
Standard Bank partners with DP World on trade ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Intel risks being left behind as Nvidia ups AI lead

News

Nvidia sparks $263bn AI rally after revenue forecast

News

How Nasdaq won the scrum for the year’s hottest listing

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.