Opinion / Columnists

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The simulation economy gets real

Simulation systems power a new era for industrial design and engineering

09 May 2023 - 05:00 FUTUREWORLD

Dateline: May 3 2027

The world has entered a new age of industrial design and engineering thanks to the emergence of simulation systems, powered by advanced computing and AI agents. These revolutionary platforms allow companies to design, produce, stress-test and iterate new products without the need for any physical prototypes or versions...

