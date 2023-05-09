Business Day TV talks to MyWealth Investments’ Annatjie van Rooyen about this afternoon’s market performance
Each dollar spent on the policy would deliver a substantial $18 of social benefit globally
Through the fund, farmers will be able to receive grant funding of between R1.5m and R500,000 depending on the scale of their operations
The proposals arise from the Electoral Amendment Act provisions allowing independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections
The world’s largest mattress manufacturer buys the entire US-based mattress store chain, including Steinhoff’s 50.1% stake, providing a lifeline for the struggling multinational
The current fiscal year is looking a lot worse than the Treasury budgeted for in February
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
Former Pakistan prime minister was arrested by antigraft watchdog for failing to appear before it
The manager’s side aims to overturn a losing Champions League record against familiar foes
Experience the real magic of this new immersive desert experience in the heart of the NamibRand Nature Reserve
Dateline: May 3 2027
The world has entered a new age of industrial design and engineering thanks to the emergence of simulation systems, powered by advanced computing and AI agents. These revolutionary platforms allow companies to design, produce, stress-test and iterate new products without the need for any physical prototypes or versions...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The simulation economy gets real
Simulation systems power a new era for industrial design and engineering
Dateline: May 3 2027
The world has entered a new age of industrial design and engineering thanks to the emergence of simulation systems, powered by advanced computing and AI agents. These revolutionary platforms allow companies to design, produce, stress-test and iterate new products without the need for any physical prototypes or versions...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.