Microsoft wins EU approval for its $69bn acquisition of Activision

Business Day TV speaks to Unum hedge fund manager Loyiso Mpeta
What censure for judge Denise Fisher after Supreme Court of Appeal finding?
Visit led by army chief criticised over lack of usefulness and there are fears over the potential cost to SA’s defence industry
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
However, the US software giant still faces a battle to clinch the world’s biggest gaming industry takeover
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day companies reporter Nico Gous
The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries
Hammer blow for the military and allies, but they could still shape the new government
How a young Gary Kirsten scored a ton with the help of the scorers
The brawny Ranger Raptor is simply the fastest and most off-road-capable bakkie there is
Brussels — Microsoft won EU antitrust approval for its $69bn acquisition of Activision on Monday, in a significant boost that could prompt Chinese and South Korean regulators to follow suit despite a British veto of the deal.
The US software giant still faces a battle to clinch the world’s biggest gaming industry takeover, however. It has until May 24 to appeal a decision by Britain’s Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) to block it. A final decision may take months.
The US Federal Trade Commission’s case against the deal is also pending at the agency, though Japan approved it in March.
The European Commission said the transaction was pro-competitive due to Microsoft’s agreement to licence popular Activision games such as Call of Duty to rival game streaming platforms.
Such licences are “practical and effective”, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager told reporters.
“Actually they significantly improve the condition for cloud game streaming compared to the present situation, which is why we actually consider them pro-competitive,” she added, contrasting with the UK position that the deal would hit competition in that part of the market.
In rejecting the deal, the UK watchdog was seen as flexing its muscle on the global regulatory stage since Brexit.
Microsoft has in recent months signed licensing deals with Nvidia, Nintendo, Ukraine’s Boosteroid and Japan’s Ubitus to bring Activision games to their platforms should the deal go through.
“The European Commission has required Microsoft to allow popular Activision Blizzard games automatically to competing cloud gaming services. This will apply globally and will empower millions of consumers worldwide to play these games on any device they choose,” said Microsoft president Brad Smith.
Activision’s shares were up 1.3% on Monday, while Microsoft’s were little changed.
Market growth
Vestager said the commission had a different view from UK regulators of how the game streaming market, which accounted for just 1% of the total market last year, would develop.
“They see this market developing faster than we would think,” she said.
Britain’s CMA said streaming was the most rapidly growing sector in gaming, while consoles were a mature market. It said Microsoft already accounted for 60%-70% of global cloud gaming services and had other trump cards: Xbox, the leading PC operating system Windows and cloud provider Azure.
The CMA said on Monday it stood by its veto. Microsoft has said it will appeal that decision to the Competition Appeal Tribunal, with a ruling expected to take months.
The EU move will give CMA critics ammunition against the agency, said Alex Haffner, a partner at London law firm Fladgate.
“Critics of the CMA’s stance, of which there have been many, will inevitably seize on today’s decision as proving the point made that the UK’s regulatory regime is too rigid and stifles innovation,” he said.
“Microsoft’s and Activision’s lawyers will also use the decision to provide greater ballast to their appeal of the CMA’s decision.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Microsoft wins EU approval for its $69bn acquisition of Activision
However, the US software giant still faces a battle to clinch the world’s biggest gaming industry takeover
Brussels — Microsoft won EU antitrust approval for its $69bn acquisition of Activision on Monday, in a significant boost that could prompt Chinese and South Korean regulators to follow suit despite a British veto of the deal.
The US software giant still faces a battle to clinch the world’s biggest gaming industry takeover, however. It has until May 24 to appeal a decision by Britain’s Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) to block it. A final decision may take months.
The US Federal Trade Commission’s case against the deal is also pending at the agency, though Japan approved it in March.
The European Commission said the transaction was pro-competitive due to Microsoft’s agreement to licence popular Activision games such as Call of Duty to rival game streaming platforms.
Such licences are “practical and effective”, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager told reporters.
“Actually they significantly improve the condition for cloud game streaming compared to the present situation, which is why we actually consider them pro-competitive,” she added, contrasting with the UK position that the deal would hit competition in that part of the market.
In rejecting the deal, the UK watchdog was seen as flexing its muscle on the global regulatory stage since Brexit.
Microsoft has in recent months signed licensing deals with Nvidia, Nintendo, Ukraine’s Boosteroid and Japan’s Ubitus to bring Activision games to their platforms should the deal go through.
“The European Commission has required Microsoft to allow popular Activision Blizzard games automatically to competing cloud gaming services. This will apply globally and will empower millions of consumers worldwide to play these games on any device they choose,” said Microsoft president Brad Smith.
Activision’s shares were up 1.3% on Monday, while Microsoft’s were little changed.
Market growth
Vestager said the commission had a different view from UK regulators of how the game streaming market, which accounted for just 1% of the total market last year, would develop.
“They see this market developing faster than we would think,” she said.
Britain’s CMA said streaming was the most rapidly growing sector in gaming, while consoles were a mature market. It said Microsoft already accounted for 60%-70% of global cloud gaming services and had other trump cards: Xbox, the leading PC operating system Windows and cloud provider Azure.
The CMA said on Monday it stood by its veto. Microsoft has said it will appeal that decision to the Competition Appeal Tribunal, with a ruling expected to take months.
The EU move will give CMA critics ammunition against the agency, said Alex Haffner, a partner at London law firm Fladgate.
“Critics of the CMA’s stance, of which there have been many, will inevitably seize on today’s decision as proving the point made that the UK’s regulatory regime is too rigid and stifles innovation,” he said.
“Microsoft’s and Activision’s lawyers will also use the decision to provide greater ballast to their appeal of the CMA’s decision.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Activision’s rising shares show Microsoft deal on track
EU aims to get to grips with AI and the metaverse
Microsoft heads into showdown with EU to save $69bn Activision deal
UK competition regulator opposes Microsoft’s $69bn Activision deal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.