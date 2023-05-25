Opinion

THE GHOST TRAIN

THE FINANCE GHOST: Have you herd?

An investor somewhere is converting rand to dollars at our worst exchange rate, all for the privilege of buying a stock like Nvidia at a record high. What could possibly go wrong?

25 May 2023 - 05:00 THE FINANCE GHOST

We need to talk about herd mentality, particularly when a stock like Nvidia is up nearly 120% this year alone. 

My favourite sentiment indicator is the ARK Innovation exchange traded fund ($ARKK) vs the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500. Year to date, $ARKK and the Nasdaq 100 are both up 27%, with the S&P 500 up only 9.6%. Tech is frothy again, driven by excitement around artificial intelligence. ..

