MTN warns of chair Mcebisi Jonas being impersonated online

19 March 2023 - 16:39 Mudiwa Gavaza

MTN chair Mcebisi Jonas has become the subject of a cyber scam that has fraudsters impersonating the former deputy finance minister on messaging platforms. He becomes the latest in a growing list of public figures being impersonated online. 

The mobile operator alerted the public on Friday to a new scam where Jonas is being impersonated to solicit money...

