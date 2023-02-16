Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from OysterCatcher Investments
State of disaster and Russian links could point to an answer
Province will consider all options from other suppliers to end load-shedding, premier Panyaza Lesufi says at energy expo
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
London-listed firm is said to be working with advisers on extracting more value from its 65% holding in the JSE-listed mobile operator
The ratings agency warns that the declaration of a national state of disaster highlights the credit risks facing the country
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Saving lives after earthquake becomes their new occupation until some normality returns
Andy Birkett and Christie Mackenzie win shorter, tougher first stage of Dusi river race
Law will effectively prohibit sales of new vehicles fitted with internal combustion engine in the 27-country bloc
A recovery for Telkom’s IT services business BCX is being hampered by the group’s shift to new technologies, as it does away with old fixed lines in favour of fibre, cloud computing and other platforms.
After years of being in the red, the unit seems to be performing well, benefiting from its new ability to fulfil orders that had been held back by supply chain challenges during Covid-19...
BCX’s recovery slowed by shift to new technologies
Telkom keeps searching for a partner with the clout to help plug the holes in its IT services business
A recovery for Telkom’s IT services business BCX is being hampered by the group’s shift to new technologies, as it does away with old fixed lines in favour of fibre, cloud computing and other platforms.
After years of being in the red, the unit seems to be performing well, benefiting from its new ability to fulfil orders that had been held back by supply chain challenges during Covid-19...
