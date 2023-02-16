Companies / Telecoms & Technology

BCX’s recovery slowed by shift to new technologies

Telkom keeps searching for a partner with the clout to help plug the holes in its IT services business

BL Premium
16 February 2023 - 16:45 Mudiwa Gavaza

A recovery for Telkom’s IT services business BCX is being hampered by the group’s shift to new technologies, as it does away with old fixed lines in favour of fibre, cloud computing and other platforms.       

After years of being in the red, the unit seems to be performing well, benefiting from its new ability to fulfil orders that had been held back by supply chain challenges during Covid-19...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.