Business Day TV spoke to Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s unfulfilled promises of the past have destroyed his credibility
Financial Action Task Force will decide next week whether to greylist SA
Party says formation of SOE holding company is in line with its conference decision to move SOEs to line departments
MTN Nigeria unit deploys agents to boost adoption of mobile wallets using the old currency
Mixed reaction to proclamation of state of disaster and decision to appoint minister of electricity
Clarity is wanted on serious allegations, as well as an indication that the board has a plan to address them
Look at the big picture, Opec secretary-general Haitham Al-Ghais tells Cairo conference
The team managed the second-highest chase in the women’s tournament yet, overtaking the opposition’s 149/4 in their 20 overs
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a fully electric version of its popular Sprinter van
French broadcast group Canal+ has upped its investment in MultiChoice to almost a third, further signalling and cementing the value that it sees in the DStv operator.
The French group has been building its investment in Africa’s largest pay TV operator for two and a half years. The investment has resulted in a partnership and distribution alliance between the two companies. Canal+ has been able to grow its footprint in Africa, while MultiChoice has had room to push its own growth outside Africa...
France’s Canal+ now owns nearly a third of MultiChoice
The investment has resulted in a partnership and distribution alliance between the two companies
