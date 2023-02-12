Companies / Telecoms & Technology

France’s Canal+ now owns nearly a third of MultiChoice

The investment has resulted in a partnership and distribution alliance between the two companies

12 February 2023 - 17:03 Mudiwa Gavaza

French broadcast group Canal+ has upped its investment in MultiChoice to almost a third, further signalling and cementing the value that it sees in the DStv operator.

The French group has been building its investment in Africa’s largest pay TV operator for two and a half years. The investment has resulted in a partnership and distribution alliance between the two companies. Canal+ has been able to grow its footprint in Africa, while MultiChoice has had room to push its own growth outside Africa...

