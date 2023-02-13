Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH successfully concludes R600m rights offer to reduce debt

13 February 2023 - 20:03 Mudiwa Gavaza

EOH boss Stephen van Coller is breathing a huge sigh of relief as the technology group successfully raised R600m through a rights offer that ended last week. 

On Monday, the group said its rights offer — when a company offers more of its shares to existing shareholders, usually to raise extra capital — has been oversubscribed with R500m raised “despite the current tough market conditions”. Total demand, including the underwriters’ commitments, was R1.03bn...

